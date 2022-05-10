Masks are again being required for all students, employees, and visitors at one upstate SUNY school.

Officials at SUNY Oneonta say the mask mandate is in place in all indoor settings on campus with few exceptions. They include when actively eating and drinking while seated - however, no food or drink is allowed in classrooms, labs, and other indoor instructional spaces.

The college is making KN95 and other masks available to students and employees. Those wishing to a wear face coverings must:

be made of at least two layers of washable, tightly-woven fabric (cotton is preferred), or be a commercially available disposable mask (eg: examination/surgical masks).

of washable, tightly-woven fabric (cotton is preferred), or be a commercially available disposable mask (eg: examination/surgical masks). cover the wearer's nose and mouth at all times.

be securely fastened to the wearer's head by means of straps or ear loops.

conform to the wearer's face to fit snugly, provide the best possible seal and prevent gaps.

not have an exhaust valve.

The use of N95 or KN95 masks/respirators are encouraged.

The policy is in place through the end of the semester, May 20.

The move follows in an increase in COVID-19 cases across New York State, including in Otsego County where the rate of positive tests is now hovering around 10-percent.

The SUNY Oneonta website says:

Individuals who do not comply with the mask policy, or whose face coverings are determined to be insufficient, will be directed to comply by wearing an acceptable face covering as listed above. Continued failure to comply may result in an investigation and consequences carried out by the office of Community Standards for students or Human Resources for employees.

As of this posting, SUNY Oneonta is the only SUNY school to reimplement the indoor mask requirement on campus.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus