Take A Hike! DEC Reaches Milestone With The Adirondack Rail Trail

Any outdoors enthusiast is going to be excited to hear the latest news about the Adirondack Rail Trail.

The State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Transportation (DOT) are announcing the jurisdiction transfer of the Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor. This 34-mile portion of the Rail Trail spans between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid.

Since the transfer went from the DOT to the DEC, the designing and construction phases can now start. This involves covering or removing the existing railed and changing the trail into a multi-use path. Anyone from hikers and bikers to cross-country skiers and snowmobile enthusiasts would be able to use the updated trail.

Marie Therese Dominguez, Commissioner of the DOT, says the Adirondack Rail Trail will be beneficial for outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.

With unparalleled scenery, the Adirondack Rail Trail will be one of the premier destinations for people looking for recreational adventure in upstate New York

The State Department of Transportation began removing the rails on the portion of the trail in October 2020. Now the DEC assumes the management of all public safety, maintenance and recreational activities on the trail.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is excited for the future of the trail.

We thank our colleagues at the Department of Transportation for their efforts over the past year to remove existing rail tie infrastructure and set the stage for the next phase of work.

The completion of the trail is dependent on a number of factors. But the DEC is estimating it will be open by 2025. They are also expecting the cost of the trail to reach $22.9 million.

View more details for yourself by going to the State DEC's website.

