Ground has officially broke on the highly anticipated Adirondack rail trail. The 34-mile project will stretch from Lake Placid all the way to Tupper Lake. And soon enough, it'll all be yours to enjoy.

The trail is being built over an old and unused section of the Adirondack Railroad. It was originally built in the 1800's, but hasn't been used at all since the 1970's. Though there are already rail trails like this all over the state, this project has been almost 10 years in the making.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Lots To Love!

Now with final approval, nature lovers can use the trail once again at any time of the year. The rails will be covered and the path will be 10 feet wide. This will make the 34-mile trail accessible to hikers, bikers, skiers, and snowmobilers year-round.

It's something the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Office of General Services (OGS), and Department of Transportation (DOT) have all come together to make happen. They say it will be a "world-class attraction", bringing in people from all over to enjoy the beauty of the Adirondacks.

Three Phase Project

This isn't a one-and-done effort though. According to the NYS DEC, the project is being split up into three phases. Work will now begin on the first, but Commissioner Basil Seggos says it will certainly be worth the wait.

We expect this to be a major destination. This is not just a local rail trail.

The goal is for the trail to be finished by next fall. Needless to say, this creates yet another reason to love the Adirondacks, regardless of the time of year.

