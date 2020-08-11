After 2 Days of Low Numbers, Oneida County COVID Cases Jump Up

After seeing a total of just six new COVID-19 cases over the previous two days combined, Oneida County health officials are reporting 24 new cases on Tuesday.

Fortunately, there were no coronavirus deaths to report.

The 24 new cases brings the county's total since the pandemic began upto 2,147.

The number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 is as low as it has been in months. County officials say there are now just 8 receiving some form of hospital care.

As of Tuesday afternoon, health officials say there are 116 known, active coronavirus cases in the county.

The total number of resolved cases stands at 1,915.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------