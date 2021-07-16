After 25 Years of Service Nurse Still Visits Patients on Days Off

Central New York certainly respects the important role first responders and front-line workers play in our everyday lives. One look at the numerous nominations we have received saluting those who put others well-being ahead of their own proves it in spades. This week we salute Cynthia Perry an LPN at Bishop Rehab and Nursing Home in Syracuse.

The COVID protocols and guidelines at New York nursing homes may have eased a bit over the last few months, but it hasn't slowed down Cynthia's compassion and service to the people in her care. Her daughter, Aaryel Termini, nominated her for our weekly salute saying Mom arrives to work two hours early everyday ensuring her patients have their needed comforts even something as simple as a glass of ice-water or placing a phone call to family members.

She even visits on her days off, dying hair and painting nails just to make patients feel comfortable.

Cynthia has been at Bishop for 25 years, starting as a CNA and working her way to become an LPN. There's no better proof of setting a great example than having your children follow in your footsteps. When the pandemic ended Aaryel's restaurant work, she decided to join Mom as a Unit Aide at the nursing home often working together to make patients more comfortable.

Aaryel said it best, "it matters what she does." Cynthia, thank you for what you do, not only serving the needs of residents but making a difference in their daily lives.

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in Central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officers, military, rescuers, front line workers, or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday." We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

