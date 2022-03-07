We're bringing in the big guns. Dylan Scott, one of country music's hottest stars, will headline FrogFest 33, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 18 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

WHAT: FrogFest 33

WHEN: June 18

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30 AM

MUSIC: 12:00 PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Dylan Scott

Alexandria Corn

Alyssa Trahan

Frankie Justin

Whiskey Creek

More acts announced soon

TICKET PRICES

$23 General Admission

$65 - Curtis Lumber VIP tickets include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating.

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission (VIP tickets $65)

$30 at the gate June 18

Dylan Scott Dreams of Country Music

Dylan Scott dreamt of being a country singer in Nashville. Even since he was a little boy growing up in the backcountry of Louisiana, that's all he could think about. "I really didn't know anything other than country music."

Credit - Getty Images Credit - Getty Images loading...

Family Tradition

Dylan's dad lived in Nashville and shared stories from the road, working with country legends like Freddy Fender back in the day. "At a young age, I didn't know there was anything else to do but sing country music. By the time I got old enough to realize there were other jobs, I'd already made my mind up."

After high school, Dylan skipped college and moved straight to Nashville. With a lot of hard work, a ton of talent, and a little luck, Dylan's self-titled album scored a number one platinum record with "My Girl." His follow-up songs "Hooked," and "Nobody," both reached number two on the Country Airplay charts. "I lucked up," admitted Dylan. "I was in the right place at the right time. We did work hard to get where we are. I've been in Nashville for 11 years. It didn't just happen overnight."

Luke Bryan Proud To Be Right Here Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images/Getty Images loading...

Family Man

Despite that hard-earned success, Dylan is still the same Louisiana boy he was before chasing his dream to Nashville. "A lady said 'you're famous' the other day and I told her there's no such thing. Famous is just what people think. There's no reason for me to act like I'm something I'm not."

That's why you won't hear Dylan singing or writing many 'party' or 'drinking songs'. What you will hear is a lot of love songs, many about his wife, Blair Robinson, who he's been with since he was 15. "I like to write stuff I can relate to. It's tough to write a song you know really nothing about. I know a lot about love. I live that every day with my wife and two beautiful children."

Living His Best Life

Dylan is now living life on the road. He kicked off his "Living Your Best Life" tour in February and is loving every minute of it.

"It just feels different. The fans just seem more attentive. Doing stuff we did pre-COVID, kind of makes you giddy. Like a little boy again."

Daytime Village Presented By Accu-Chek Guide At The 2018 iHeartCountry Festival By AT&T - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Humble & Kind

That little boy keeps himself grounded despite the sold-out show and adoring fans, not only mentally but physically as well. "I've never crowd surfed in my life," said Dylan. "I'm kinda scared to. I feel like everyone will just move and I'll hit the floor," something that nearly happened when Dylan came close to falling off stage. "I caught myself with my hand to this poor little old lady's face. Ever since then I'm just scared if I jump I'm going to jump on some little old lady and I don't want to do it."

What Dylan wants to do is keep writing great songs his fans can relate to while never forgetting who and where he came from. "I just like to keep it real. Hopefully, people will like me for who I am and like the music for what it is. It's been working so I'll keep being me."

Working it has. Dylan's Living Your Best Life album won't be out until August and it already has the fastest charting single with "New Truck," and "Can't Have Mine," Dylan's quickest song to go viral with fans already singing every word at his concerts. "It's cool to see people digging the music. That's what it's all about for me."

New Truck Blows Up

The video for 'New Truck' did spark a little controversy for Dylan after fans thought he blew up a beautiful F-150. The truck actually belonged to Dylan and thanks to technology, one from the junkyard is what exploded. "I've gotten near-death threats with people saying 'I can't believe you blew up that nice truck. There are so many people in this world that could use a nice truck like that.' I'm like 'Dude I didn't do it".

Credit - Dylan Scott via YouTube Credit - Dylan Scott via YouTube loading...

FrogFest 33 Blows Up June 18

Dylan plans to blow up the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 18 when he'll perform all his hit songs and along with some 90s country, including Keith Whitley, his favorite artist. Dylan also plans to give the rock fans a little something special thanks to his wife. "I'm not a big rock fan. I'll be honest with you. My wife loves rock music. So we do throw it back with this Linkin Park, Bon Jovi medley."

Get your tickets for FrogFest 33, sponsored by Curtis Lumber, online or at the Herkimer County Fairground. "I'm pumped up. That's longer than I've been alive, so I'm glad I'm gonna make it for the 33rd year."

