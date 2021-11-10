The New York State Attorney General’s Office began releasing transcripts today from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Following the release of a report on August 3 detailing the allegations against Cuomo, multiple District Attorney’s asked that the AG refrain from publicly releasing transcripts and other evidence so their office could investigate first and determine whether to file criminal charges against Cuomo.

However, following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on October 28, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed he Attorney Generals Office it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York State’s discovery laws.

With the materials being released by the Albany County DA, the AG’s Office says it will immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts and corresponding exhibits complied during the investigation in an effort to provide true transparency to New Yorkers.

The transcripts being released today include testimony by Cuomo and the ten women who accused the former Governor of sexual harassment.

They include Cuomo’s interview with the independent investigators hired by Attorney General Letitia James.

Cuomo denied may of the allegations said he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers has misrepresented what had happened.

Cuomo reportedly bristled at a groping allegation by aide Brittany Commisso, who claimed the Governor had groped her breast in the governor’s mansion.

The Attorney General’s Office says additional transcripts and exhibits will be released as they become available.

