AG Releases Report On Nursing Homes’ Response To COVID-19

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is issuing a report on nursing homes’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the findings – the number of nursing home residents who died from the virus may have been under counted by as much as 50 percent.

The report also found many nursing homes failed to comply with critical infection control policies.

The AG’s office is conducting ongoing investigations into more than 20 facilities across the state.

“As the pandemic and our investigations continue, it is imperative that we understand why the residents of nursing homes in New York unnecessarily suffered at such an alarming rate,” said James. “While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents. Nursing homes residents and workers deserve to live and work in safe environments, and I will continue to work hard to safeguard this basic right during this precarious time.”

Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt is calling for the resignation of State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker.

Ortt says by under reporting deaths in nursing home, the Department of Health has betrayed the public trust.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay says the Attorney General’s report is alarming on a number of levels and triggers even more questions.

Barclay says what took place in New York’s nursing homes and the Cuomo Administration’s decision to deliberately mislead the public by under reporting COVID fatalities is unconscionable and demands accountability.

