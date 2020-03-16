All Turning Stone Gaming Properties to Close at 5PM

The Oneida Indian Nation is temporarily closing all three of its casinos effective at 5:00 p.m. today.

Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Point Place and Yellow Brick Road casinos will close until further notice, said Nation CEO Ray Halbritter:

“The well-being of our members, employees, guests and community at-large remains our highest priority which is why we have decided to temporarily close all of our casinos later today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO of Nation Enterprises. “In this unprecedented time, it is critical for businesses to step up and make decisions to support the health and well-being of community.”

Over the weekend, the Oneida Indian Nation announced that all full-time employees of its various enterprises will be receiving two additional weeks of coronavirus related Paid Time Off (PTO) to help them deal with the unprecedented disruption.