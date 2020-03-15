The Oneida Indian Nation is the largest single employer of people in Oneida County. They are continuing to offer assistance for those who may be impacted by Coronavirus.

Oneida Nation officials say they are now offering two weeks of additional paid time off for employees, with conditions.

In a release officials say, "This multi-million dollar investment is being provided to help employees and their families defray the economic impact caused by the Coronavirus pandemic."

The 80 additional hours will be given to full-time employees for the following reasons:

Leave time to recover from contracting the coronavirus

Self-quarantine while employees are being tested for the coronavirus

Leave time to care for family members who have contracted the coronavirus

Leave time to care for children displaced due to the school closures resulting from the virus

Offsetting lost pay resulting from reduced working hours caused by decreased guest visits related to the Coronavirus.

In addition to the added hours, employees will be offered paid training in other areas as a way to keep active employment and add to their applicable skills. For example, many sports book ticket writers are being trained at their full salary to undergo dealer training.

These measures go into effect immediately.