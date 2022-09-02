Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital

A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.

When deputies arrived they say that their preliminary investigation revealed that the alleged incident took place between two young people who are related. Both of the people involved were identified as juveniles, under the age of 18.

One of the juveniles was brought to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica, Sheriff Rob Maciol says, "for an injury caused by a kitchen knife during the dispute. The injury was not life threatening."

The two juveniles involved were not home alone when the incident is said to have taken place.

The incident remains under investigation. However, the OCSO says that any additional action, if required, will be handled through juvenile probation. Because of the age of the parties involved, the incident, as well as the identities of those involved, will not be released.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Child Protective Services was also notified about the incident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere!

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)