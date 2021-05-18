A Rome man is facing drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop on North George Street.

Lieutenant Sharon Rood says a patrolman attempted to pull over a passenger vehicle that had been involved in a hit and run accident.

Rood says after a short pursuit the vehicle finally came to a stop on the 300 block of North George and the officer was able to identify the driver as 52-year-old Scott Harrison.

Police say Harrison was detained in connection with the hit and run incident. Rood says officers located a magazine clip with .380 caliber ammo on the driver’s seat and eventually a loaded Ruger .380 caliber handgun in the vehicle as well. Police say the serial number had been removed from the Ruger.

Rood says say a subsequent search of Harrison as part of his arrest turned up a little more than 3 grams of cocaine and $4,801 in cash. Harrison is facing several charges including;

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree for the cocaine.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree for the loaded firearm.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree for the defacing of the handgun.

Harrison was brought to the Rome Police Department and processed. He was ultimately transferred to Oneida County Jail for arraignment. Other charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.