Altcoin Soars After Binance Announces Surprise Listing

Paid content produced in partnership with Bazoom Group. The information in this article is not intended to be personal financial advice.

Recently, there has been a surprising turn of events as an altcoin based on a trading bot platform has seen its prices soar after getting a surprise listing on Binance—the world’s leading crypto exchange platform globally by volume. It’s been a surprise since the boom in new altcoins means new ones pop up all the time but rarely ever become as successful so quickly to receive a listing on a major exchange.

Crucial to the success of new tokens, the presale procedure is a significant stage for them. During this time, potential investors can throw their weight behind altcoins that show the most potential, boosting their value and the speed and success of their blockchain development—getting in early for a better chance of higher returns in the process.

According to crypto writer Kane Pepi, potential investors can rely on reviews of the best presales to identify altcoins with the most potential. These take into account factors like news, social media trends, and a wealth of crypto sources to confirm which recent presales have garnered the most attention from investors.

Recently, one such altcoin, known as BANANA, has been causing a stir because of its listing on Binance. What BANANA has brought to the table to Binance and investors is a trading bot platform that works across multiple blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and layer-2 protocols Blast and Base.

However, it’s important to note that BANANA has been given a seed tag by Binance, which means this altcoin comes with more risks and volatility than most others on the exchange. This also means investors should be cautious in how they approach it and do their research before trading BANANA.

Despite this tag, there’s been a lot of market activity since BANANA’s launch on Binance, causing its prices to rocket. After only 24 hours since it was announced, the coin’s prices soared from $40 to reach an all-time high of $78.68.

Currently, BANANA’s prices are trading at around $62.60, which has already represented a 20% increase for investors. However, many investors are holding on to it since it will likely grow even more in time if the current trend continues.

The project that gave birth to BANANA, known as Banana Gun, has also been making waves, hinting that there may be more exciting developments coming up. One of these is the project’s trading bot, which is only accessible on Telegram, and which might get its own web application soon. Should this move be realized, we can expect it to increase adoption and boost investor confidence in both the project and the coin.

Even though BANANA’s listing on Binance has stolen the spotlight, many other altcoins are in their presale phases too, with others making smaller waves due to their potential uses in booming industries like gaming, crypto gambling, and online shopping, as well as novelty in sporting and pop cultural trends.

For example, Meme Games ($MGMES) is a memecoin inspired by the Olympics and it allows presale investors to get token bonuses when one of this project’s characters wins events in the Meme Games. Investors can then claim these winnings and stake them in smart contracts.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.