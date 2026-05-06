Law Enforcement Holds Motorcycle Safety Event in NY Mills
With warmer weather settling in and motorcycles returning to local roads, law enforcement across Oneida County is reminding everyone to slow down and pay attention. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month event Tuesday morning at Harley-Davidson of Utica on Commercial Drive.
Joining the Sheriff’s Office were Boonville Police Chief Dave Olney, who also chairs the Oneida County Law Enforcement Coalition, New Hartford Patrolman Alex Palmer from the department’s motorcycle unit, Max Carbone from Harley-Davidson of Utica, and several local riders.
The focus was simple. Safety first, every time you get on the road.
Nationally, the numbers are sobering. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports motorcyclists are about 27 times more likely to die in a crash than someone in a passenger vehicle. More than 6,000 motorcyclists are killed each year across the country. In New York State, motorcycle fatalities typically fall between 180 and 200 annually, with thousands of injury crashes reported.
That reality is behind the annual “Gear Up Ride Smart” campaign, which encourages riders to take a few extra minutes before the season begins.
Sheriff’s officials stressed that both experienced riders and those newer to motorcycles should check their bikes carefully and make sure everything is in working order before heading out. It is also a good time to brush up on the rules of the road.
“Your gear is your first line of defense,” one official said during the event, pointing to the importance of helmets, protective clothing, and high visibility equipment.
Today’s gear has come a long way. Riders now have access to smart helmets with built-in communication, along with advanced jackets and pants designed to absorb impact while still being comfortable.
There was also a reminder that safety is a two-way street. Drivers need to be watching for motorcycles, especially as more bikes return after the winter months.
And one message that never changes. Follow the speed limit and never mix alcohol with riding. If you drink, do not ride.
Officials say a little extra attention now can go a long way toward making this riding season a safe one for everyone.
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