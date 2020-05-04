Annsville Man Arrested Following Domestic Incident

A Town of Lee man was arrested over the weekend following an alleged domestic incident.

Officials with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday the arrest of 39-year-old Matthew Darling.

Deputies say, Darling allegedly violated two separate stay away orders of protection by contacting the protected person.

Darling was later located at his residence and charged with two counts of Criminal Contempt.

The YWCA of the Mohawk Valley has a number of resources for those experiencing domestic violence during this time of quarantine and social distancing. In Oneida County you can call 315-797-7740. In Herkimer County you can call 315-866-4120.