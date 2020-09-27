Another Day of Single Digit COVID-19 Positives in Oneida County

The new positive COVID-19 cases in Oneida County have increased by single digits as of noon on Sunday, however, new cases since Friday total 25, according to the Oneida County Health Department.

There are 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of noon Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases up to 61. Hospitalization in the county remains at a low since the inception of the virus as only 3 patients are in Oneida County hospitals (MVHS) with the virus and one of those is a nursing home patient.

Oneida County has reported one new death from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 125 people. As of publishing time, 32,713 people have died from coronavirus COVID-19 in New York State since the virus hit in March. Some 204,000 people have died from the virus in the United States and a staggering 995,000 people have died worldwide.

There was one new potential public exposure at an Oneida County business. For the second straight day, Dollar General in Remsen has had a potential exposure.

09/23/20

Time of exposure: 7:30 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 10372 Pritchard Road, Remsen

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/07/20

Here are the current numbers for Oneida County as of 12 noon on Sunday.

7 new positive cases, 2,410 total.

61 active positive cases.

1 new COVID-19-related death, 125 total.

3 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).

o 1 is a nursing home resident

2,224 positive cases have been resolved.

146,903 total negative results.

149,313 total tests have been conducted.

61 in mandatory isolation.

503 in mandatory quarantine.

For more information on COVID-19 in Oneida County, visit the county's website.