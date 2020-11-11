For the second day in a row, Oneida County has broken its own single-day record for new cases and active cases. And, along with the 74 new positive tests results announced on Wednesday came word of another coronavirus death.

The most recent death is the county's 134 linked to coronavirus.

The 74 new cases moves Oneida County to 3,242 since the pandemic began. The county's active case total grew to 561 on Wednesday, setting a new high for active cases for the second day in a row.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is down slightly from Tuesday, dipping from 29 to 27. Of those, 22 are hospitalized at MVHS and five are outside the county.

The county also announced 10 more potential public health exposures:

10/30/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Griffin’s Pub Address of exposure: 226 Genesee Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/13/20 11/2/20 Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Place of exposure: U-Haul Moving & Storage Address of exposure: 430 Lomond Place, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/16/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Griffin’s Pub Address of exposure: 226 Genesee Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/16/20 Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. Place of exposure: Price Chopper Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/16/20 11/3/20 Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Place of exposure: Life Church (voting site) Address of exposure: 1110 Black River Blvd. N., Rome Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/17/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Griffin’s Pub Address of exposure: 226 Genesee Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/17/20 Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub Address of exposure: 257 Genesee Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/17/20 11/4/20 Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Griffin’s Pub Address of exposure: 226 Genesee Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/18/20 11/6/20 Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Address of exposure: 147 N. Genesee Street., Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/20/20 11/7/20 Time of exposure: 5:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. (employee shift) Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Address of exposure: 147 N. Genesee Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/21/20

Herkimer County reported another double-digit increase in new cases on Wednesday, as well.

Health officials added 15 new positive test results. Herkimer County's active case total is up to 79, with one county resident hospitalized with the virus.

To-date, Herkimer County has had just 482 positive COVID-19 test results and a total of ten deaths attributed to the virus.

