Another Legendary Upstate New York Restaurant Hits the Market

In the last year there have been several legendary, local businesses that have gone up "For Sale." The latest is a historic restaurant and banquet hall in Sauquoit.

Shelby Fondario Puleo via Facebook Shelby Fondario Puleo via Facebook loading...

The owner of the Orchard Hall Restaurant took to Facebook Monday to post her family business is available to an investor looking to get into the culinary and hospitality business. Sharon Puleo wrote in her listing post,

Historic restaurant and bar built circa 1843. Owners are looking to retire. Incredible investment opportunity with full service bar, 3 dining rooms, upstairs living quarters (just remodeled), and warehouse space.

This dining facility has been a staple in the Sauquoit community for years. The building itself appears to be in amazing shape and is an example of historic beauty. The Puleo family has owned and operated the facility since 1991, as their website says, "to meet all of the needs of our guests, and deliver tasty food with top notch service."

Shelby Fondario Puleo via Facebook Shelby Fondario Puleo via Facebook loading...

There are many businesses in Central New York that are becoming available and there is a need for young and aspiring entrepreneurs to pick up the mantle and carry on the great traditions of many of these local businesses. It was only last week that we saw a popular Varick Street bar hit the market.

Shelby Fondario Puleo via Facebook Shelby Fondario Puleo via Facebook loading...

There have been so many great weddings and parties held here over the years and it's important memories continue to be made here. If you're interested in possibly purchasing this legendary Sauquoit business, contact Sharon via her Facebook Post by CLICKING HERE. Whoever takes it over will have one really cool building with a ton of potential growth.

The Highest-Rated Bakeries in Central New York A recent report from Restaurant Clicks named the top 12 bakeries in America. Appearing in 10th place was the overrated Levain bakery in New York City.

Here's a few bakeries from Central New York that are more deserving of such recognition. Gallery Credit: Megan

People moving to NY from These States the Most New York's population is growing and people from these 10 states are moving here the most! Gallery Credit: Megan