The initial winter forecasts warning of "rapid-fire storms" seem pretty accurate so far this season... because another one may already be on the way.

Heavy rain and wet snow are expected to blanket Central New York through Friday morning, but forecasters are paying attention to what could happen next week.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, another bout of potentially extreme weather could leave roads a sloppy mess and snarl peak holiday travel.

If this sounds like a repeat of last year, you're not the only one thinking that.

Early models are tracking the possibility of yet another Thanksgiving Nor'Easter that could bring heavy snow and blustery winds to the area.

The NWS Climate Prediction Center took note of an "evolving situation" that could directly impact parts of New York State on November 27.

The center is watching a low pressure system that could "usher in the coldest air of the season" into parts of the country.

The NOAA is also warning of a "slight risk of heavy snow" for Central New York during this time and a chance for "hazardous high winds."

Thanksgiving travelers are advised to keep a close watch on this evolving situation by monitoring the latest forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center, Weather Prediction Center, and your local NWS forecast offices.

Other forecasters are also starting to pay attention to what could happen next week.

Among them is weather watcher Max Velocity, who runs the Severe Weather Channel on YouTube.

The prognosticator dug a little deeper into what the early models are detecting around Thanksgiving.

"Nothing's really set in stone because this is still obviously over 7 days out from now," Velocity said before indicating to what the Global Forecasting System, or the GFS model, is currently projecting.

The GFS model, though, has been consistent with at least showing some level of a large storm right around Thanksgiving.

The current map shows two systems combining around the Pennsylvania area before moving across New York and New England.

Velocity said although this could be a "severe weather maker," he said it is still too far out to see where exactly the storm will impact and what kind of effect it'll have.

Regardless, he said "it is something to watch for" in the coming days.

The Current Forecast

The Weather Channel's 10-day forecast for the Utica area seemingly agrees we will see wintry precipitation around Thanksgiving.

Monday, Nov 25: Overcast with highs around 47

Tuesday, Nov 26: Showers early, tapering off throughout the day. High near 45.

Wednesday, Nov 27: Occasional snow showers. High 37.

Thursday, Nov 28: Overcast with scattered snow showers. High 33.

Friday, Nov 29: Occasional snow showers with highs around 37.

Saturday, Nov 30: Snow showers, high 34.

Sunday, Dec 1: Snow showers early, becoming more scattered by afternoon. High 36.

The Weather Channel is predicting snow every day from the 27th through December 5. Exact snowfall amounts will be determined as we get closer to these dates.

Townsquare Media Utica will continue monitoring the potential Thanksgiving Nor'Easter and provide updates on projected snow or rainfall amounts, as well as potential impacts to holiday travel.

That being said, those who do plan on heading out on Wednesday should have plans in case the weather does turn for the worst.

Let's hope Mother Nature will again give us a rain check on severe winter weather.

In the meantime, now might be a good time to prepare yourself for winter weather.

