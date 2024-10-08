Another closure is rattling Upstate New York.

It continues to be a rough year for some of the country's biggest businesses. The ongoing economic pressures from the pandemic has put many companies in a financial bind.

Changing consumer habits due to inflation has contributed to what feels like a record number of bankruptcies this year.

Among the worst hit was Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar. The chain announced in March that it would be closing roughly 1,000 stores due to revenue loss.

Rite Aid was also among the most impacted companies, and closed about 60 stores in New York. Although risky, the extreme downsizing worked out in the end.

Now another massive business is scaling down, opting to close another facility in New York by mid-January.

GXO Warehouse Co. Inc., a global contract logistics company, announced in a WARN filing it intends to shutter its Finger Lakes-region facility in Avon.

The company reported to the Department of Labor that the closure is due to their contact expiration.

Currently, 41 people work at the Avon plant and it appears all of them will be laid off starting December 31. Layoffs are expected to continue through January 14, 2025.

This comes about a year after it shut down its location in Rochester, where 35 people were let go due to economic reasons.

GXO primarily manages and operates warehouses. Those among its customer base are Apple, Whirlpool, Verizon, and Nike.

Last year, the company posted a global revenue of $9.8 billion and employed about 1,300 people across its 970 worldwide warehouse locations.

