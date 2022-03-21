Have Antiques Roadshow’s Next Big Find? Tour Stops Few Hours From CNY

Do you have Antiques Roadshow's next big find just collecting dust in your attic, basement, or garage? You better brush it off. The tour is making a stop a few hours from Central New York this summer.

The PBS show is hitting the road for the 27th season. Antiques Roadshow will stop at Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont, less than 4 hours away, on Tuesday, July 12. And that's the closes they'll get to New York.

Antique Roadshow Tour Dates

Tuesday, May 10 — Cheekwood Estate & Gardens | Nashville, TN

Tuesday, May 31 — Idaho Botanical Garden | Boise, ID

Tuesday, June 14 — Santa Fe's Museum Hill | Santa Fe, NM

Wednesday, June 22 — Filoli | Woodside, CA

Tuesday, July 12 — Shelburne Museum | Shelburne, VT

You need a ticket to attend any Antique Roadshow event. They will not be available at the door. The good news is they are free. The bad news is time is running out. You only have until midnight Monday, March 21 to enter.

Once you've filled out your entry, you’ll receive a unique entry verification number via email. Winners will be chosen at random in late March and will be notified in early April.

The Ticket Entry drawing will be conducted on or about April 5, 2022. After the drawing, on or about April 11, 2022, Ticket Entry winners will be sent a notification email to the address they submitted with their application.

Gramp's Old House Featured on HGTV's Cheap Old Houses Stay at a newly renovated one room schoolhouse originally built in 1850 that will be featured on HGTV's Cheap Old Houses," premiering August 9.