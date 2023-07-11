Are These New York’s Walmart Skimmer Scammers? State Police Release Photo of Suspects
New York State Police are still investigating but have now discovered several card skimmers placed at the checkouts of several Walmart locations in the Southern Tier and CNY.
The so-called 'skimmers' allow fraudsters to retrieve your card numbers - the full 16 digits, along with the expiration date, and pin numbers.
State Police officials describe the skimmer this way:
Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.
After initially finding a single device the Walmart on County Route 3 in the town of Granby, devices have now been located at stores in East Syracuse, Camillus, Auburn, Erwin and Oswego, and there may be more.
State Police have released this photo of three people they think may behind the skimming devices.
Police the skimmers (photo below) were placed inside the stores during the weekend leading up to Independence Day.
State Police in Painted Post say this skimming device below was specifically designed to look just like the credit card readers found inside thousands of Walmart stores. They were manufactured to easily fit over the real store devices and are disguised to look just like them, so they didn't draw attention and wouldn't be easily detected.
If you visited a Walmart location in Upstate New York in the month of July, you're advised to keep an eye on your credit and debit card transaction history. While authorities hope all of the skimmers have been located, it's possible some are still out there at store checkouts, creating new potential victims each day.
If you find suspicious activity or unauthorized purchases on a card you used a Walmart location and think you are one of the victims, contact your local New York State Police barracks.