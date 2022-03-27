Are You a Crime Stopper? Police Looking for Fugitive Diamond from Binghamton
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a suspect who was last known to be living in Broome County.
Police say he is a fugitive from justice and issued a warrant for his arrest on March 23, 2022.
The suspect, described as a black man standing five feet ten inches tall and weighing approximately 154 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree and with being a parole absconder.
His appearance may have changed significantly from the photo below which was taken more than a year ago, on November 2, 2019.
His name is Diamond Santana and he was last known to be living in the Del Motel located at 591 Upper Court Street in Binghamton, although police say he could be anywhere.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have information helpful to the investigation, is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at: (607) 778.1196 or the Warrants Division at: (607) 778.2923 or (607) 778.2933 or visit: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants.
Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.