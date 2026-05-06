Registration Open for Crime Stoppers Golf Outing in Oriskany

Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Golf Outing, scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Shamrock Golf Course in Oriskany.

The four-man scramble will begin with registration at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start at the course on Airport Road. The cost is $360 per team or $90 per individual, with proceeds supporting the organization’s Tip Hotline Reward Fund.

Golfers will get a full day out of it. The entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, along with coffee and donuts to start the morning, a bag lunch, dinner, and chances at prizes throughout the day.

There is a key deadline coming up. Registration forms and payment are due by August 17, and organizers are encouraging teams to sign up sooner rather than later. Each player is also asked to provide an email address, which will be used for updates leading up to the event.

“This outing is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, and it directly supports the tip hotline,” organizers said, noting the program allows residents to share information anonymously and helps law enforcement solve cases.

Businesses and community members who may not golf still have a way to get involved. Hole sponsorships are available for $100, with all proceeds going back into the nonprofit’s work across the Mohawk Valley.

The annual outing continues to grow, and organizers say the support from the community plays a big role in keeping the hotline active and effective.

For more information or to register, contact Anna at (315) 269-3924 or email mvcrimestoppers@yahoo.com.

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