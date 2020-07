Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A New Hartford man has been arrested following an early morning stabbing at the Village Tavern in Clinton.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says two men were stabbed, one in the facial area and the second in the abdomen.

They were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica, where there were treated and released.

A suspect was identified and 38-year old Jason Allen was located at his home.

Allen is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.