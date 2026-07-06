Camden Man Arrested Following Fire at Local Home

A 44-year-old Camden man has been charged with arson after Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigators determined a house fire in the Town of Camden was intentionally set during a domestic incident.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Road Patrol deputies were dispatched to a reported structure fire on June 17. Almost immediately after the call was dispatched, a man suffering from burn injuries arrived at the Camden Fire Station. He was treated by emergency responders before being transported to Upstate University Hospital.

What initially appeared to be a fire quickly became a criminal investigation.

Deputies responding to the scene gathered information that raised concerns the blaze was suspicious and connected to a domestic incident. Members of the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit were called in to assist with the investigation.

Detectives ultimately determined the fire had been intentionally set using gasoline as an accelerant. The blaze completely destroyed the home.

As the investigation continued, authorities obtained an arrest warrant charging Angel M. Morales, 44, of Camden, with third degree arson, a Class C felony.

Sheriff Maciol said Morales was taken into custody Monday, July 6, after being released from the hospital. He was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing before being turned over to the Oneida County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

Following his arraignment, Morales was released on his own recognizance in accordance with New York's bail reform laws. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

The Sheriff's Office has not released additional information regarding the domestic incident that led investigators to the home, and no other details were made available Monday.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

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