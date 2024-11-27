Arrest Made in Connection to Murder of 19-Year-Old Utica Mother
The person Utica Police believe is responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old Utica mother is under arrest. The suspect is only 18-years-old.
The arrest is the result of an investigation that began back in the early morning hours of Friday, November 8th, 2024. Police officials say units responded to the area of Faxton Street that morning after the UPD ShotSpotter technology detected approximately 16 gunshots fired on the street. Upon arrival officers located two victims suffering gunshot wounds. The male victim survived his gunshot wounds, but a 19-year-old woman by the name of Keyamonie Davis of Utica succumbed to her injuries at Wynn Hospital.
The Utica Police Department's Major Crimes Unit immediately got to work to find Davis' killer and now they believe they have their man. Police announced Wednesday that on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 members of the UPD and Oneida County District Attorney's Office, with assistance from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, conducted search warrants at two locations in relation to the Keyamonie Davis homicide investigation. As a result of the search warrants, sufficient evidence was established to make an arrest in connection to Keyamonie's untimely and tragic death, according to police.
As a result of the investigation, police say 18-year-old Quadir Pinkney of Utica was taken into custody and has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Police say several other charges against Pinkney are expected. Police also say it is anticipated that additional parties will be charged in the near future relative to the death of Keyamonie.
Davis was the mother of a young baby named Ka’lani, who she was very proud of. As this investigation continues, we keep Keyamonie's family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
10 Jobs Most At Risk For Layoffs In 2025
Gallery Credit: Tanner Chambers
The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York
Gallery Credit: U.S. Career Institute