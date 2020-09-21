Arrest Made Stemming From An Alleged Domestic Incident In Vernon

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest stemming from a domestic incident in the Town of Vernon.

Officials say deputies were called to an address on Simmons Road late Sunday night.

Deputies say a verbal argument took place between 28-year-old Alex Schwasnick and his girlfriend.

Officials say at some point the argument became physical and both parties sustained minor injuries.

Deputies say an investigation determined Schwasnick was the aggressor and he’s facing several charges including Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Harassment.

Officials say it was also discovered that Schwasnick was operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and he was subsequently charged with DWI.