Arrested Teen Allegedly Tries to Flee, is Recaptured by Deputies

A teenager under arrest is facing charges after trying to run from police.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Anthony Oates was found at his home on Scott Street in Utica by deputies from the Warrants Unit. He was taken into custody at approximately 3:40pm on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Oates was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Oneida County Court for a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree - Loaded Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, and Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree - Loaded Firearm.

After being taken into custody an investigator was walking Oates to a police vehicle when police say he allegedly pulled away from the investigator and ran off. A foot pursuit following the backyards on Scott Street, Faxton Street, Jewett Place, Clinton Place, and then back to Scott Street where Oates was taken into custody again.

Anthony Oates Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (March 2022)

He was evaluated at the scene and then brought to the hospital after complaining of chest and side pain. He was treated and released from the hospital and was then brought to the Oneida County Correctional Facility.

He is awaiting arraignment. Police say more charges will follow.

The Utica Police Department, Utica Fire Department, Oneida County Sheriff's Office Road Patrol, and Kunkel Ambulance assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office with this investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

