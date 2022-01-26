As Fed Meets, Investor Angst Over Rate Hikes Spooks Markets

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve's meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy.

With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the Fed is expected to signal that it will raise its benchmark short-term interest rate in March in a sharp reversal from the ultra-low rate policies it imposed after the pandemic recession erupted two years ago.

To further tighten credit, the Fed plans to end its monthly bond purchases in May. And later this year, it may start reducing its huge stockpile of Treasury and mortgage bonds.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.

5 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State The most affordable cities to live in New York State.

Cold Temperatures Helping Create Magical Ice Castles in Upstate NY Ice Castles starting to grow as crews get ready to open by late January.

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.