Assembly Republicans Introduce Impeachment Legislation

Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay and members of the Assembly Republican Conference held a news conference in Albany on Monday to introduce an Impeachment Resolution against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“When you lose trust and credibility, you lose the ability to lead. Gov. Cuomo can no longer effectively govern New York. Yesterday’s statements from the Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly illustrate just how severely diminished that trust is,” said Barclay.

Barclay says with the governor having no plans to resign, it’s incumbent on all 213 members of the legislature to take steps to remove him from office.

The resolution calls for a simple vote in the Assembly and if passed, the process would then move to the Senate for an impeachment trial.

A number of state lawmakers, including New York’s Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, are calling on Governor Cuomo to resign.

Cousins says the mounting accusations against the governor are taking away from the business of government.

101st District Assemblyman Brian Miller is also calling on Governor Cuomo to resign.

“Given that new allegations, scandals and issues which continue to pile up against the governor every day, I do not believe he can successfully lead the state of New York any longer. It is in New York’s best interest that he resigns from his role as governor. He has done enough damage to our state and many have lost faith in him as a leader,” said Miller.

Miller says he supports the Minority Conference’s introduction of an Impeachment Resolution to remove the governor from power.

Cuomo says he will not resign, saying to do so would be “anti-democratic.”