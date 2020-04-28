It was back on March 27th that we learned Assemblyman Brian Miller was hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19. One month and a day later, Miller has been moved out of Intensive Care.

Assemblyman Miller posted his latest health update to his Facebook page. He opened with a huge thank you to the healthcare workers who provided care to him during this awful journey.

There are no words to express the amount of appreciation I have for the professionals at Mohawk Valley Heath Systems. Their constant care and unwavering attention during my illness will never be forgotten. They are a credit to healthcare workers who fight this battle every day, putting themselves at risk in order to help others.

Miller also went on to thank his family, friends and all those people who expressed their support and encouragement. He writes,

This has been an extremely difficult time for me and my family, but the thoughts and prayers of so many have helped in more ways I could have imagined. As I start the process of rehabilitation today, I feel extremely fortunate and truly blessed. Those who have been so thoughtful, kind, and supportive have all been part of a miracle.

Assemblyman Miller also took the opportunity to urge the community to use extreme caution when dealing with this virus. He strongly urged people to listen to the advice and guidelines of healthcare professionals. That includes social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask.

Miller says, "While I am blessed to take an important step, I recognize that there is no instant recovery from this illness. Our fight – and my fight – against COVID-19 is far from over."

New York State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay released the following statement on Miller's release from ICU.

It is with profound happiness that we have learned Assemblyman Brian Miller’s condition is improving and he has been moved out of intensive care. His COVID-19 diagnosis, which came more than a month ago, was a shock to his family, friends and colleagues. But thanks to tremendous support from his loved ones and exceptional care from the staff of Mohawk Valley Health Systems, Brian is now taking important steps in a positive direction.

We will continue to provide updates on Assemblyman Miller's condition. We wish him a successful continued recovery.