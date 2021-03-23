AstraZeneca May Have Used Outdated info in Vaccine Trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — American federal health officials say results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have included “outdated information” and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data. A spokesman from the drug company said Tuesday it was “looking into it.” AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.

