At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica
Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured.
Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
Police say no one at the scene came forward to indicate they had been shot, however, about an hour later a man walked into St. Elizabeth with a bullet wound to his upper leg.
Anyone with information on the parties responsible for the shooting is asked to contact Utica Police at 315-223-3556. Police are also reminding area residents that they can submit at 100% anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.