At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica

Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured.

Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.

Police say no one at the scene came forward to indicate they had been shot, however, about an hour later a man walked into St. Elizabeth with a bullet wound to his upper leg.

Anyone with information on the parties responsible for the shooting is asked to contact Utica Police at 315-223-3556. Police are also reminding area residents that they can submit at 100% anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Winter Strom Stella Dumped Several Feet of Snow in 2017 How much snow did Stella dump in New York state on March 14, 2017? Anywhere from several inches in the city to several feet.