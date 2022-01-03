Atlanta Falcons Player Takes Back Buffalo ‘Wing’ Diss Before Loss

It was weird weekend for Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis. Personally, he had a pretty good day on the field for his floundering team against the powerful Buffalo Bills, who seem to be hitting their stride before the playoffs. Davis ran the ball 8 times for 42 yards and a touchdown. 5 yards per carry and he got into the end zone? That's a pretty good day, except when your team loses and begins to fade once again from the playoff picture. The Bills beat the Falcons 29-15 and Atlanta dropped to 7-9. However, along with the loss, Davis had to eat some, well, fine tasting crow this weekend.

In an article by Ryan Talbot in syracuse.com on Saturday, that over the summer, the Atlanta Falcons running back made a bold statement. Davis claimed that Atlanta had the best chicken wings." Well, as you know, the people of Buffalo are pretty proud of their wings and a statement like that, with the Buffalo Bills on the Falcons schedule, just might come back to bite you.

According to Talbot's article "Reid Ferguson, the Buffalo Bills’ long snapper, was up for arguing but came up with a compromise instead. Ferguson offered to send Davis some of the finest wings in Western New York. “I’ll send some Bar-Bill Tavern wings to your hotel room when y’all come to Buff in January,” Ferguson tweeted. “We can argue after that.”

Talbot said that on Saturday, "Ferguson delivered on his promise to send wings to Davis. The running back shared a video of all of the wings that were sent to Davis’ room in Buffalo. Needless to say, there was a wide variety of wings for Davis to sample."

Prior to the loss on Sunday, the Falcons running back took his medicine and took to Twitter to eat a little crow, or chicken? “The honey wings from Bar-Bill is legit the best I done ever had,” Davis tweeted. He added in a second tweet, “I can’t lie Buffalo has some great wings … I take everything back I said.”