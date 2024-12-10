Auction for “Electric Kids Vehicles” Benefitting Local Holiday Charity

WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show is auctioning off two amazing vehicles - for kids.

Tom and TJ Heiland along with the Utica Mack family donated a Mack Pickup Truck to be auctioned off.

"Get ready to give your child an exciting ride with this Mack Dump Truck Ride-On! This ride on is equipped with Chrome Grille and the iconic bulldog hood ornament, which is a perfect gift for Mack lovers. Comes with 2 Doors Opening, Sound Effects, Working Head Lights and Battery Capacity Indicator, which ensure your kids are well entertained. This kid-sized automobile is sure to inspire a lot of playtime that will include exciting adventures from his creative imagination. With the 12 Volts Battery Power, it can reach a maximum speed of 5 mph. Perfect for children ages 3 and up, with a maximum weight limit of 130 pounds."

Product Features:

•Officially Licensed by Mack Truck

•Two Seater Ride on

•Two Forward (2.5-5mph) and Reverse (2.5mph) Gears

•13” Diameter Big Wheels

•Working Megaphone

•Two Opening Doors

•Dropdown Tailgate

•Clear Windshield

•Electronic Sound Effects

•MP3 socket & Digital Battery Power Indicator

•Working Head Lights

•World Famous Bulldog Hood Ornament

•Realistic Chrome Details

•With Rubber Traction Strip Tires

•Includes 12V Rechargeable Battery and Charger

•Product Size: 50.80”(L) x 32.75”(W) x 30.00”(H)

•Package Size: 50.98”(L) x 30.30”(W) x 18.70”(H)

•Cube: 16.72 cu. ft.

•Max User Capacity – 130 lbs.

•G.W. – 74.8 lbs / N.W. – 61.6 lbs

•Age Grading: 3 years & up

Meanwhile, Sheriff Rob Maciol, Clinton Tractor, and the Oneida County Sheriff's Law Enforcement Foundation purchased an awesome New Holland T8 rechargeable tractor & wagon to be auctioned off.

"Little farmers will enjoy the signature blue of the Peg Perego 12V New Holland T8 Tractor and Trailer Ride-On Toy! The ride on tractor toy includes a working FM radio and a detachable trailer with an opening end gate that will allow them to help out in the garden. The two-speed shifter with reverse on the tractor and trailer ride on toy allows them to drive at 2-1/4 or 4-1/2 MPH on grass, dirt or hard surfaces. Parents will appreciate the 4-1/2 MPH speed lockout of the tractor and trailer ride on toy that prevents beginners from going too fast and the adjustable seat for growing kids. They'll absolutely love this tractor and trailer ride on toy set! Made in USA."

12V rechargeable battery and recharger included with tractor and trailer ride on toy

Ride on tractor toy is made in the USA, in Peg Perego's Fort Wayne, Indiana factory using domestic and global components

Tractor and trailer ride on toy can drive up to 2-1/4 or 4-1/12 MPH on grass, dirt or hard surfaces with the two-speed shifter and reverse

Tractor and trailer ride on toy includes a working FM radio

Trailer features an opening end gate

Bids can be placed on either one of these electric vehicles for kids by calling the Keeler in the Morning Show weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. at 315-736-0186.

Proceeds benefit the 501C3 charity, Real Men Get Tested for Cancer through the Community Foundation of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Donations are tax deductible.