An Oneida County man is under arrest after an alleged domestic dispute on Labor Day.

Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) were called to a home on Knoxboro Road in Augusta, New York at approximately 6:38pm on Monday, September 5, 2022. The initial complaint was for a domestic dispute.

In a written release from the OCSO, Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the results of a preliminary investigation by patrol deputies revealed that 42-year-old Justin R. Snow allegedly physically restrained the victim in a manner which obstructed the victim's breathing.

Justin R. Snow Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (September 2022)

According to OCSO Deputy Artur Kirilko, the victim was brought to Oneida Hospital to be evaluated and later released.

Snow was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Breathing (a Class A misdemeanor) and Harassment in the Second Degree (a violation).

Snow was brought to the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

