Autopsy Results In Toddler’s Death Expected To Take 2 Weeks

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities expect it could take two weeks for autopsy results on the death of an ailing toddler whose mother is accused of stabbing police officers who were trying to help the child.

"Those results could have a major impact on the direction the case," Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said in a statement released Thursday.

Cynthia Arce was shot on Saturday by police officers trying to help 2-year-old Gabriella Maria Boyd, who later died. Arce, who remains hospitalized, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

Arce's attorney said it's so critical "to reserve judgment and not try to guess and speculate, point fingers."

"We don't have an ounce of facts or evidence. Let's just take a deep breath and wait for the facts and evidence to materialize," the attorney, Richard Portale, said outside the village court in Mamaroneck, according to the Journal News.

Authorities are trying to determine what happened before, during and after Saturday's confrontation, including how Gabriella ended up dying.

Last week, a judge signed an order requiring that Gabriella be temporarily turned over to her father, Stephen Boyd, who had expressed concern about her well-being.

Boyd and police went to Arce's home on Friday to serve the court order and take Gabriella.

The village's police union says officers had the door shut on them and were told by various authorities that they could not forcibly remove the child.

Police arrived again at the home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after Gabriella's grandmother called 911, and they found the girl in need of medical attention.

Arce fought the police, stabbing and slashing Officer Osvaldo Ramos in the hand and Officer Joseph Gaglione in the foot as he fell to the floor, prosecutors said.

Police said they shot Arce after a stun gun failed to stop her.