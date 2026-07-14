Boilermaker 2026 Results and a Nancy L. Ford Photo Gallery

The 49th running of the Utica Boilermaker road race is in the books. It was a picture perfect weather-day on Sunday, July 12, 2026, as temperatures were at about 62 degrees with low humidity at race time.

Check out this amazing photo gallery from photo journalist Nancy L. Ford, who took snaps from throughout the festivities on Sunday. Scroll to the bottom for top results.

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

260712_boilermaker 260712_boilermaker

15 K Top 10

1 Alex Matata M# 1 1/726 M25-29 42:24 4:33 42:24 4:33 Tampa FL 2 Kiprono Sitonik M# 2 1/736 M20-24 42:53 4:36 42:53 4:36 Tampa FL 3 Adam Lipschitz M# 3 1/688 M30-34 43:14 4:39 43:14 4:39 Umhlanga, Za 4 Reid Buchanan M# 4 2/688 M30-34 43:38 4:41 43:38 4:41 Kansas City MO 5 Hillary Bor M# 5 1/634 M35-39 43:41 4:42 43:40 4:42 Colorado Springs CO 6 Victor Shitsama M# 6 2/726 M25-29 44:03 4:44 44:02 4:44 Stillwater OK 7 Futsum Zienasellassie M# 7 3/688 M30-34 44:33 4:47 44:32 4:47 Indianapolis IN 8 Charlie Sweeney M# 8 3/726 M25-29 44:37 4:48 44:37 4:48 Boulder CO 9 Sam Lawler M# 9 2/736 M20-24 44:55 4:50 44:54 4:49 Syracuse NY

15 K Wheelchair Race Results

1 Joshua R. Cassidy M 41 Barrie ON 33:24 3:35

2 Geert Schipper M 48 Spanbroek NH 33:33 3:36

3 Miguel Jimenez Vergara M 26 Chula Vista CA 33:39 3:37

4 Evan Correll M 23 Waukee IA 34:55 3:45

5 Valera Allen M 25 Kingwood TX 37:08 3:59

6 Hermin Garic M 36 Utica NY 37:56 4:05

7 Fidel Arnoldo Aguilar M 49 Meza AZ 39:52 4:17

8 Krige Schabort M 62 Rome GA 39:54 4:17

9 Hoda A. Elshorbagy F 36 Urbana IL 41:51 4:30

10 Pedro Gandarilla M 35 Flowery Branch GA 42:11 4:32

11 Tony Nogueira M 58 Glen Ridge NJ 42:31 4:34

12 Alfonso M. Zaragoza M 49 Flowery Branch GA 43:25 4:40

13 Jose M. Pulido M 45 Flowery Branch GA 43:27 4:40

14 Cristian Torres M 45 Flowery Branch GA 43:56 4:43

15 Isabel Crew F 16 Dripping Springs TX 44:15 4:45

16 Gary Brendel M 67 Sterling MA 44:17 4:45

17 Hannah O. Babalola F 37 Chicago IL 46:29 5:00

18 Harry Houng-Lee M 13 New York NY 47:27 5:06

19 Santiago Jose Sanz Qu M 45 Albatera 49:19 5:18

20 Steve Montgomery M 57 Northampton, Gb 50:31 5:26

21 Matthew B. Davis M 59 Madison TN 50:33 5:26

22 Michelle Wheeler F 39 Argyle TX 51:01 5:29

23 Aerelle Jones F 27 Nicholasville KY 51:28 5:32

24 Alexis Romero M 31 South Gate CA 54:37 5:52

25 Veronica E. Gonzales F 53 Guadalajara, Mx OH 56:50 6:06

26 Ulysses Elijah M 69 Decatur GA 57:23 6:10

27 Juan Pablo Lenero Ocho M 39 Guadalajara, Mx OH 57:36 6:11

28 Norbert Holowat M 28 Williston Park NY 57:56 6:13

29 Duane Morrow M 58 Reynolds GA 58:01 6:14

30 Nishan Patel M 33 Middletown NJ 1:04:48 6:58

31 Michael Larose M 35 Bay Shore NY 1:05:13 7:00

32 Ellen Rowe F 31 Ottawa ON 1:37:04 10:25

33 Face Wallace M 55 Nepean ON 1:55:08 12:22

5K Results (Top 10)

1 Thomas A. Rivier M# 1 1/204 M20-24 16:19 5:16 16:19 5:16 Carlisle MA

2 Clayton Davis M# 2 2/204 M20-24 17:17 5:34 17:17 5:34 Rochester NY

3 Cameron Volk M# 3 1/159 M15-19 17:36 5:40 17:36 5:40 Albany NY

4 Nicholas Little M# 4 2/159 M15-19 18:02 5:49 18:00 5:48 Whitesboro NY

5 Dorcas Huang F# 1 1/245 F30-34 18:05 5:50 18:04 5:49 Philadelphia PA

6 Wyatt J. Patterson M# 5 3/159 M15-19 18:12 5:52 18:09 5:51 Bloomington IL

7 Maddox P. Jasper M# 6 4/159 M15-19 18:15 5:53 18:15 5:53 Utica NY

8 Paul Telesca M# 7 1/149 M35-39 18:16 5:53 18:15 5:53 Liverpool NY

9 Shannon Jones F# 2 1/240 F40-44 18:20 5:54 18:20 5:54 Ormond Beach FL

10 Anthony Falvo M# 8 3/204 M20-24 18:31 5:58 18:30 5:58 New Hartford NY

Next year's Boilermaker will be the 50th annual event. Mark your calendars for July 11, 2027.

Congratulations to all of the runners and racers.