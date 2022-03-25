We've been waiting a long time for James Cameron's sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, and it seems like we aren't too far off from seeing the first trailer. As reported by The Ankler (via The Direct), the trailer for Avatar 2 should be arriving in front of the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres May 6.

This timing would certainly make sense, considering both movies are part of franchises now owned by Disney. Not to mention, these films are slated to be the biggest blockbusters of the year, so it would only be natural for the two to be tied together somehow. While this news hasn't been directly confirmed by Disney, it seems more likely than not. That is, if the trailer for Avatar 2 is ready.

The follow-up to Avatar has seen a ton of production delays, many of which were due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, many of the details surrounding the film have been kept under wraps. We do know that Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are returning as Jake Sully and Neytiri, and that their characters will now have a family of their own. We also know that Cameron used some groundbreaking underwater motion capture technology while filming.

What's more, Avatar 2 is just one of four planned sequels we can expect in the future. Obviously, this depends on the financial success of Avatar 2. But considering that most of Avatar 3 was shot in tandem with the second film, it's clear that Disney feels confident with moving full steam ahead with Cameron's extensive plans to transport audiences to the vibrant planet of Pandora.

Avatar 2 debuts in theaters December 16.