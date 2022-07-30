‘Avengers 5’ and ‘6’ Explained: Everything We Know So Far

Now we know where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed: Into the middle of The Multiverse Saga. It all concludes with the two-part finale, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While Marvel has released almost no details about these films just their titles alone tell us a lot about them.

In our latest Marvel video, we break down everything we know so far about The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars and try to predict what these movies will be. What parts of the comics will adapted to the movies and which will be changed? Who will be the members of the Avengers? What universes will face incursions? How does this connect to Loki and He Who Remains? How many versions of Kang will we see? What role will be play in Secret Wars, a comic series he didn’t really play much of a role in? Watch it all below:

If you liked that video on everything we know so far about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, check out more of our videos below, including one on all of Marvel’s big Comic-Con announcements and trailers, our break down of the first trailer to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and our look at Valhalla and the characters from Marvel history who may be residing there. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens in theaters on May 2, 2025; Avengers: Secret Wars will open on November 7, 2025.

