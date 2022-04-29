Avian Flu: First American Contracts Virus in Latest Outbreak

A birdkeeper is now the first person in the United States documented as having contracted the avian flu.

The case is out of the state of Colorado and has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although avian flu has been detected in both wild and domestic birds in New York State, thus far the virus has not been detected in human beings in the Empire State.

This is the second case in the world since this latest outbreak was detected. The first case in the world was detected in December of 2021 in a person in the United Kingdom who raised birds. The CDC says that the virus in these cases is different from the strain of H5N1 that affected nearly 880 people in 2003.

Avian Flu Forces Turkeys To Be Culled At North Yorkshire Farm HAMBLETON, NORTH YORKSHIRE - NOVEMBER 29: A warning sign hangs from a fence at a farm near Northallerton after an outbreak of Avian flu was confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm on November 29, 2020 in Hambleton, North Yorkshire. The United Kingdom's Department for Rural Affairs said that 10,500 turkeys would have to be culled after the H5N8 strain of avian influenza was confirmed at a turkey fattening premises here. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) loading...

The person had poultry that was infected with the H5N1 strain of avian influenza and was actively involved in the culling of that poultry when the patient, according to the CDC, was feeling fatigued. That fatigue was the only symptom and the patient has since recovered.

The patient is being treated with the drug oseltamivir, a drug commonly used to treat the symptoms of flu and sold under the brand name "Tamiflu."

Swine Flu Threat Reaches Indonesia YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA - MAY 01: A nurse shows a pack of Tamiflu as she prepares isolation rooms for any suspected cases of bird or swine flu at the Sarjito hospital on May 1, 2009 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The World Health Organisation has issued a phase five Swine Influenza Virus (SIV) pandemic warning following the outbreak with positive reports of the virus spreading to the United States of America, United Kingdom and Europe. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images) loading...

The CDC cautions that the positive test may be the result of contamination with handling surfaces, but is erring on the side of caution and treating this case as an infection. Others who were present and involved in the culling are being tested and re-tested "out of an abundance of caution" according to the CDC. As of this posting no other positive results have occurred.

Since the CDC has begun tracking these cases since the recent discovery of Avian Influenza in the latter part of 2021 more than 2,500 people have been tested. This is the only positive case thus far. Authorities say that at this time the "public health risk assessment remains low." The agency cautions, "However, people who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at higher risk of infection [and] should take appropriate precautions outlined in CDC guidance."

The CDC says, "Infected birds shed H5N1 viruses in their saliva, mucous and feces," and those in contact with birds at risk should take precautions to cover their eyes, nose, and mouth.

Midwest States Face Major Outbreak Of Avian Flu PALMYRA, WISCONSIN - MARCH 24: A truck drives out the entrance of the Cold Springs Eggs Farm where the presence of avian influenza was reported to be discovered, forcing the commercial egg producer to destroy nearly 3 million chickens on March 24, 2022 near Palmyra, Wisconsin. To control the spread of the virus, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has mandated testing of all poultry in a control area established around the infected farm before the birds or eggs can be sold or transported. The discovery of avian Influenza at the farm was the first case reported in Wisconsin, but it has already been reported on poultry farms in several Midwest states. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

The H5N1 virus has, as of this posting, been found in both commercial and backyard bird populations in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states.

Multiple federal and state agencies are working together to prevent spread of the H5N1 virus among birds and people. Human cases should be reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

Authorities encourage consumers to properly handle living and dead birds, cook poultry and eggs thoroughly, and wearing protective coverings near birds suspected of being infected. Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165-degrees Fahrenheit (73.8-degrees Celsius) kills H5N1 and other bacteria and viruses.

In New York suspected cases of avian flu in sick or dead chickens, turkeys, and other poultry should be reported to the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets at: (518) 457.3502.

