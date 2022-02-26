12 Times Avril Lavigne Proved She’s Pop’s Reigning Rebel

Avril Lavigne has well and truly earned her title as the pop-punk princess, but in case you didn’t know, she’s actually one of the music industry’s most versatile musicians.

The hit-maker debuted with “Complicated” two decades ago. The rollicking “Sk8er Boi” followed shortly after. That one-two punch coupled with her uniform of cargo pants, tank tops, neckties and more than a little smoky eyeliner introduced us to a then-burgeoning talent who had no interest in becoming a traditional pop star.

Avril knew how to rock out and spent the next several years proving it.

Based on what we’ve heard so far, Avril’s seventh album Love Sux (out Feb. 25) is on track to deliver more of the pop-rock and pop-punk fans have come to know and love from the self-proclaimed “motherf---in’ princess.” Lead single “Bite Me” was co-produced by Travis Barker of Blink-182, and Machine Gun Kelly features on a song called “Bois Lie.” What more do we have to say?

While it seems like Avril’s new album will follow closely in the footsteps of Let Go and Under My Skin, the singer is capable of conquering a much wider range of genres.

She’s a rock star in her own right, for sure. But she’s also explored pop, country and (believe it or not) hip-hop and EDM.

What we’re saying is that Avril Lavigne’s been known to make some very unexpected moves in the music industry. Below, here are 12 examples that make that very clear.