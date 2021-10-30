Back in Europe, Biden Tries to Show Allies US is with Them

By JOSH BOAK, ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI, The Associated Press

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden once declared "America is back" on his first presidential visit abroad. The president's challenge now that he's back in Europe is convincing the world that America is here to stay.

Biden is asking world leaders to cast their lot with a country that seems unable to agree on its own future as he attends summits in Rome and then Scotland. His trip is set against the backdrop of the ongoing struggle to get his signature domestic agenda through Congress. Because support for his proposals is unclear, this leaves the president to ask the world to judge him based more on his intentions rather than his results.

