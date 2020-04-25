The thought that having COVID-19 anitbodies would make you immune from infection may not actually be true, according to the World Health Organization.

In a scientific brieft posted on Friday, WHO wrote:

There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

The World Health Organization said it continues to review studies and evidence but said to this point, it does not have proof that having been infected with COVID-19 once protects you from a second infection.

As of 24 April 2020, no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 confers immunity to subsequent infection by this virus in humans.

This is also troubling news for the idea that injecting patients with someone else's coronavirus antibodies would help protect them from infection.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------