It's another example of why some New York prosecutors say bail reform is sending the wrong message.

A New York man, who police say is response for burglarizing the same business several times, stealing thousand of dollars and vandalizing equipment, was tracked down police arrested only to be set free soon after, authorities said.

The incidents occurred at a downstate car wash - Cantele Car Wash in Greenport, NY - a small village in Suffolk County, on Long Island.

The alleged string of break-ins and thefts date back to April, Troopers said.

The owners had called police on April 22, to investigate a pair of break-ins at the business. However, Troopers say an extensive investigation revealed their suspect had 'hit' the same car war at least ten times, allegedly stealing more than $4,000 and damaging a vending machine and coin dispenser along the way.

Troopers arrested and charged an upstate man, Joseph Shook of Stockport, NY, with ten counts of Burglary in the third-degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree, and Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, all are class D felonies, police said. However, after being arraigned on those charges, the 35-year-old Shook was released on his own recognizance.

He is set to appear in court to answer the charges on Monday.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

