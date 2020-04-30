Baseball Hall Of Fame Cancels Induction Ceremony

Cooperstown, NY (AP) -- Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait for their big moment at Cooperstown.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A record crowd had been expected at the small town in upstate New York to honor Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain.

Catcher Ted Simmons also was to be inducted along with the late Marvin Miller, the pioneering players’ union head.

Instead, they all will be honored next year, on July 25, 2021.