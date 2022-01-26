Big Papi Elected To HOF; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling Left Out

NEW YORK (AP) - David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ortiz was a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox.

He was named on 77.9% of ballots, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement.

He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall.

Bonds, Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa were all rejected in their 10th and final years on the BBWAA ballot.

