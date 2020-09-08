The Communications Director for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Craig Muder, was on the Keeler Show open WIBX Tuesday discussing the game, and the loss of New York Mets Hall of Fame legend Tom Seaver.

"There was something about him and he was bigger than the game," Muder told WIBX's morning crew. "It was his approach. He was so methodical and disciplined," he added.

Tom Seaver, nicknamed "the Franchise" and "Tom Terrific" passed way on August 31st. Seaver played 20 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Mets, Reds, White Sox and Red Sox, and played a significant role in the Mets 1969 World Series win over the Baltimore Orioles.

With the Mets, Seaver won the National League's (NL) Rookie of the Year Award in 1967, and won three NL Cy Young Awards as the league's best pitcher. He was a 12-time All-Star and ranks as the Mets' all-time leader in wins. During his MLB career, he compiled 311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts, and a 2.86 earned run average, and he threw a no-hitter in 1978, according to Wikipedia. He was elected into the baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 1992.

Seaver died at the age of 75.

During the interview Muder also discussed the game of baseball and how it;'s operating during COVID-19. He also discussed the possibility of an asterisk being added to certain records set during the COVID shortened 2020 season.

Watch the complete interview here.