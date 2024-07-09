Last year, lawmakers goofed up and accidentally repealed a law that permitted beer to be served for free at the Boilermaker Post-Race party.

While lawmakers had celebrated a new law that made it easier for residents to buy beer on Sunday, but they missed that it also revoked F.X. Matt Brewing Company's ability to give away free beer at the Saranac Post-Race Party.

NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

State Senator Joe Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon quickly introduced a new bill, S8884-A, to restore the brewery's privileges. The bill passed and awaited Governor Kathy Hochul's signature.

Boilermaker President Mark Donovan celebrated the bill's signing on Tuesday.

The Boilermaker is grateful for the work that Senator Griffo and Assemblywoman Buttenschon have done in introducing this bill and ushering it through the legislative process. We also very much appreciate Governor Hochul's prompt attention to getting it signed into law. Our 14,000 plus runners and countless members of our community are thankful that they will be able to fully enjoy the iconic Saranac Post Race Party on the second Sunday in July.

The tradition has officially been saved!

NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

Who would have thought that a law that was designed to increase the hours for convenience stores to sell beer on Sundays would have such an unexpected consequence?

When the issue was first detected, Griffo said in a statement, "The post-race party – and a cold Utica Club or Saranac beverage – is tradition for many who run or attend this event."

The band Showtime performing at the 2022 Boilermaker Post Race Party at the F.X. Matt Brewery. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

The Boilermaker is set for this Sunday, July 14. The annual event attracts hundreds of thousands to the City of Utica - and the post-race party typically hosts roughly 40,000 runners.

Currently, the forecast from the NWS is calling for sunny skies and a high around 90 on Sunday - which is the perfect weather to enjoy nice, cold... and free... beer.

Get our free mobile app

Boilermaker Post Race Party 2022 We had a blast at the 2022 Boilermaker Post Race Party. Live music, free beer, what could be better? Did we catch you during the action? Gallery Credit: Kaylin

Boilermaker Start Line 2022 Gallery Credit: Kaylin